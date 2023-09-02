BAMBERG -- The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center has been found compliant with the 2021-2023 Information Technology Security (ITS) audit by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Information Security Division (ISD), Governance Risk and Compliance Unit.

The ITS audit determines compliance with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division (CJIS) Security Policy associated with access to and utilization of FBI CJIS systems data.

The ITS audit is conducted every three years and focuses on Bamberg County’s IT infrastructure and security with 50 to 60 requirements set forth by the FBI.

The county must show compliance within 60 days of receiving the information, and some of the requirements are simple while others are rather complex.

“Bamberg County’s compliance demonstrates an ongoing commitment to high standards for professional services,” said IT Director Chip Maier.

Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman noted, “We are fortunate to have professional staff members who are committed to excellence, especially in the area of information technology security, which is vital to protect the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information and to combat cyber criminals.”

According to Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston, “A clean information technology security audit is no easy feat and is a testament of the hard work and expertise of the Bamberg County IT Team.”

The Bamberg County Jail is an independent entity from the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and was also found compliant last year when audited.