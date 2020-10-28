Bamberg sheriff contenders promise to serve people

Bamberg County voters will elect a new sheriff for the first time in four decades on Election Day.
Candidates for Bamberg County sheriff -- Democrat Kenneth Bamberg and Republican Fred Antoine Smart -- say they are ready to serve the community and to be there for the people of Bamberg County.
Bamberg won the Democratic primary in June, receiving more votes than T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr.
Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell chose not seek re-election after 42 years in the position. He is the longest-serving sheriff in the state and the third-longest serving in the nation.
Bamberg
"I am running because I am qualified, I am energized and committed to making a positive difference to law enforcement in Bamberg County," Bamberg said. "Working together with the people, we will do great things here in Bamberg County."
Bamberg says he wants to focus on community policing, with the police force building relationships with the local community, businesses and the school system.
"Just building relationships with the people, I think we can do good things here," he said.
His goals include increasing law enforcement's visibility in the county, being proactive in crime prevention and making sure elderly residents are taken care of and checked on.
"I am asking for everybody's support," he said. "I believe the office of the sheriff belongs to the people. I want to be the one who hopefully gets their vote and manages and runs the people's office."
“I believe that the people are the police and the police are the people,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg has served as a senior investigator in the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2006.
Bamberg served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army, as an officer for the Barnwell County Sheriff’s office and as police chief in Blackville.
He is married to Ronda Bamberg and has two adult sons, Brandon and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.
Smart
According to Smart's Facebook page, if elected to the office he plans to instill "new energy, smart ideas, and a safer progressive county promoting community and law enforcement partnership."
"Early in my career I was affluent to learn from strong leaders such as Chief George Morris and Sheriff Ed Darnell who spared no opportunity to help mold me into a great example of what enforcer of the law should be," Smart said on his social media page. "As your Sheriff I aspire to invest all of my time and energy into the citizens of Bamberg County ensuring that we all have a safe place to continue to be proud of."
A native of Ehrhardt, Smart graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and Denmark Technical College.
He served for about 20 years in Bamberg School District 1, most recently in Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in special services and at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle school in the athletics department.
A retired U.S. Army veteran, Smart is married to Lear and has five children.
He is a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
Several attempts to reach Smart for comment were unsuccessful.
