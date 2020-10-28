Bamberg sheriff contenders promise to serve people

"I am asking for everybody's support," he said. "I believe the office of the sheriff belongs to the people. I want to be the one who hopefully gets their vote and manages and runs the people's office."

“I believe that the people are the police and the police are the people,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg has served as a senior investigator in the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2006.

Bamberg served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army, as an officer for the Barnwell County Sheriff’s office and as police chief in Blackville.

He is married to Ronda Bamberg and has two adult sons, Brandon and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

Smart

According to Smart's Facebook page, if elected to the office he plans to instill "new energy, smart ideas, and a safer progressive county promoting community and law enforcement partnership."