State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, has filed a bill designed to open up broadband internet competition across the state, particularly in rural areas.
If it became law, House Bill 4993 would allow local governments to create – or contract with private companies to create – their own local internet service providers, even if it’s within the designated coverage area of a large private sector internet provider.
Bamberg said in a release that, “The internet giants have continued to focus on larger profit margins at the expense of my constituents and other citizens across rural South Carolina for far too long.
“In the year 2020, we should all have access to fast and reliable internet, but internet providers keep giving us the same empty promises year after year. It is time to give rural communities modern internet access.”
He says his bill would also benefit residents in urban areas where, “large companies dominate the market due to limited service area competition such that costs of even basic internet service has unreasonably continued to balloon.”
