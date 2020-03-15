Bamberg 1 searching for new leader; Schwarting ‘not retiring by choice’

Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's nearly 20-years at the district's helm will come to an end.

The school board of trustees chose not to renew Schwarting's contract, which ends June 30.

Schwarting's last day will be June 25, 2020.

"A lot of good things have happened over the last 20 years," Schwarting said Friday. "I will be sad to see that come to an end."

The 71-year old Schwarting has served as the district's superintendent since June 2000. She retired several years ago, but decided to stay on as the district's superintendent.

She was hoping to continue for at least one more year to help the district through the planned consolidation process.

"I don't know why I am leaving," she said. "I am not retiring by choice."

Bamberg School District 1 Board Chair Janeth C. Walker said in an emailed statement, "We understand that consolidation is a complicated process and dealing with a superintendent search is also complicated.

“The complexity of the search will require the board to take a deep dive into the formation of the district to better serve the interest of our children in Bamberg 1 and county as a whole."