Bamberg 1 searching for new leader; Schwarting ‘not retiring by choice’

Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's nearly 20-years at the district's helm will come to an end.
The school board of trustees chose not to renew Schwarting's contract, which ends June 30.
Schwarting's last day will be June 25, 2020.
"A lot of good things have happened over the last 20 years," Schwarting said Friday. "I will be sad to see that come to an end."
The 71-year old Schwarting has served as the district's superintendent since June 2000. She retired several years ago, but decided to stay on as the district's superintendent.
She was hoping to continue for at least one more year to help the district through the planned consolidation process.
"I don't know why I am leaving," she said. "I am not retiring by choice."
Bamberg School District 1 Board Chair Janeth C. Walker said in an emailed statement, "We understand that consolidation is a complicated process and dealing with a superintendent search is also complicated.
“The complexity of the search will require the board to take a deep dive into the formation of the district to better serve the interest of our children in Bamberg 1 and county as a whole."
Walker did not provide comment on why the board did not want to renew Schwarting's contract or why the board is seeking an interim superintendent rather than an individual for a longer duration.
Schwarting cited a number of accomplishments she is most proud of over the years, including the construction of a new K-6 building and the renovation of the district's middle and high school.
She also noted student successes on state tests and praised the teachers.
"We have some fantastic teachers in the district and we are proud of the things they do," she said. "We are proud of our athletics program and proud of our band."
Schwarting is a 1966 graduate of Bamberg High School. A Bamberg native, she began teaching sixth grade in 1972.
She taught 13 years before moving to the district office in 1985 as administrative assistant.
You have free articles remaining.
She was named assistant superintendent and director of special services in 1996.
Schwarting became superintendent when she succeeded Betty Bagley.
Schwarting expressed her appreciation in serving the "thousands of parents, teachers and students" over the years and noted her roots run very deep in Bamberg schools as she and her husband, as well as brothers and sisters and grandchildren, have all attended the district.
"It has a special place in my heart and it always will," she said.
The district has already posted on its website that it is accepting resumes for an interim superintendent that is "certified or certifiable as a superintendent in South Carolina."
The goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1, the beginning of the new school year.
Dr. David Eubanks, independent consultant to the board of trustees and a retired Spartanburg School District 6 superintendent, has been hired by the district to conduct the search.
"The work is up to the board," Eubanks said. "I am just a clearinghouse for information."
The educator has conducted about 15 different superintendent searches since his retirement in 2002.
The district is paying Eubanks a flat fee of $7,500 for the search.
"The board will have access to resumes and determine who they wish to interview," he said. "The most important aspect is for the person to have experience in the area of school and district-level administration and perhaps through a situation where they may have been through consolidation."
The search for an interim superintendent began last week.
The position will be for a maximum of two years with the understanding that there may be a consolidation of the two county school districts in the near future, Eubanks said.
In a week's time, about 14 applications have been submitted, with most being from in-state applicants, though resumes have also been received from Tennessee and North Carolina.
The position has been advertised through the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and will be a national search.
The goal is to have the application process last at least 30 days with interviews beginning by the end of April or early May, Eubanks said.
Eubanks will provide the board with a pool of candidates, and then the board will select from these candidates. The final three individuals in the running for the position will be made public.