Bamberg school districts move toward merger

The boards of Bamberg school districts 1 and 2 recently held a special called meeting to discuss the consolidation of the two districts.
District 2 chair Beverly Bonaparte said that since they have received a second letter from the District 1 chair, they need to be on the same page.
“It has to be very clear, because when the newspaper articles come out, all kinds of stuff is in there, and we don’t want to set ourselves up for the public to think we’re supposed to be doing one thing and something else is happening,” she said.
Questions discussed and debated at the meeting included, when consolidation will take place, taxes and whether or not the $3 million allocated in the 2019-2020 budget would be collectively granted for both districts to consolidate.
While both school districts acknowledged and agreed that they did not know when the state would mandate the consolidation, most of the members of both boards agreed to move forward with the merger.
District 1 trustee John Hiers brought up concerns that the legislature was “talking about a larger pot of money and told us to submit everything we needed, and we get $3 million when we’ve submitted $30-something million.”
He said he agreed they have to do this if the state is making them, but the bill never got passed and they never got the money.
“I don’t want to go to my voters or (have) them tell me, saying ‘Why did you and the district support this when we didn’t get the $3 million and the legislature didn’t force us to do it?’” he said.
He agreed that the bill will pass, but it hasn’t yet. He questioned whether the $3 million the state granted in the 2019-2020 budget was still available.
Bonaparte said they’ve already been told by state education superintendent Molly Spearman that the money is there.
“It’s like you’re saying you don’t want to move forward with it, like you’re not sure the money is there,” Bonaparte said.
Hiers said that he isn’t sure the money is there and that as the board moves forward, “if the $3 million wasn’t there, they didn’t pass the legislation they force onto us, then I would like to reconsider it.”
He said that the state is forcing consolidation on them because they think it will save the districts money.
“Looking at some of the other consolidated districts, history hasn’t proven that,” he said.
Bonaparte said that Orangeburg was pushed forward without a second thought, but “we’ve had time and still have time to think about it. The $3 million is there, that’s fine – if it’s not there, it still should be fine.”
Addressing taxes, Hiers said that District 1 has been paying their debt for the last 10-12 years, and District 2 is just starting to pay theirs.
“You talk about your $39 million versus our $29 million that’s going to be consolidated together and that’s going to come on our plate,” he said.
Hiers said that District 2 has not been paying on their bond tax like District 1 has and “we’re fixing to tack it on for another 30 years.”
A District 2 trustee said, “it shouldn’t be about what taxes we gotta pay, we gotta pay taxes no matter what for the rest of our lives. That shouldn’t even be part of this consolidation issue.”
She said that whoever gets elected beyond them on the school board will still have to pay taxes and to “cut the line by voting.”
Bonaparte reminded Hiers that when the state decided for consolidation, “you’ll have to pay those taxes whether you want it or not.”
District 1 chair Janeth Walker said that the funds are still allocated, but “in my opinion, it’s not an issue.” She said that moving forward with the merger was to carve out how both districts would like it to happen, instead of not coming together and having the state mandate the terms without any input from the districts.
“We will be consolidated at some point in time in the extremely near future,” she said, adding that she didn’t know when, but it will be some time in the next couple of years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.