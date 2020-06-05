Bamberg school districts move toward merger

Addressing taxes, Hiers said that District 1 has been paying their debt for the last 10-12 years, and District 2 is just starting to pay theirs.

“You talk about your $39 million versus our $29 million that’s going to be consolidated together and that’s going to come on our plate,” he said.

Hiers said that District 2 has not been paying on their bond tax like District 1 has and “we’re fixing to tack it on for another 30 years.”

A District 2 trustee said, “it shouldn’t be about what taxes we gotta pay, we gotta pay taxes no matter what for the rest of our lives. That shouldn’t even be part of this consolidation issue.”

She said that whoever gets elected beyond them on the school board will still have to pay taxes and to “cut the line by voting.”

Bonaparte reminded Hiers that when the state decided for consolidation, “you’ll have to pay those taxes whether you want it or not.”

District 1 chair Janeth Walker said that the funds are still allocated, but “in my opinion, it’s not an issue.” She said that moving forward with the merger was to carve out how both districts would like it to happen, instead of not coming together and having the state mandate the terms without any input from the districts.

“We will be consolidated at some point in time in the extremely near future,” she said, adding that she didn’t know when, but it will be some time in the next couple of years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0