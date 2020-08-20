Bamberg School District 2 releases health safety protocol for back-to-school

Bamberg School District 2 has a number of health safety measures in place for when students return to the classroom in the middle of September, according to a district press release.
The district released details of its protocol related to preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the district.
"The safety of everyone remains top priority for the district," the release states. "If adjustments have to be made, everyone will be informed."
The district will check student temperatures daily as they enter the building, and should a child have an elevated temperature, the child will be taken to the nurse's station and parents will be informed immediately, the release states.
"Students will be expected to leave the building as a precautionary measure for others in the school," the release states.
If a student becomes ill or if information is shared that a child has been infected, all persons associated with the child will be informed by the principal or school nurse, according to the release.
Should a student test positive for the virus, he or she will have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, and upon returning to school will have to present documentation of a clear diagnosis.
"All persons who come into contact with a positive (COVID-19) person must also have a test completed in order to return to school," according to the release. "The results must read negative."
Students will begin the school year virtually on Aug. 24. Students will have the option to return to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14.
Forms are still available at the elementary and middle schools for parents to complete and inform the district of their choice. Denmark-Olar High School students/parents must pick up their information at Denmark-Olar Middle School.
The district will implement a number of safety precautions for when students return to the classroom Sept. 14.
The district will enforce certain protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, cleaning of buses, limiting bus capacity and sanitizing of rooms and cafeterias.
Everyone will be required to wash their hands and to use hand sanitizer. Schedules have been adjusted to accommodate social distancing.
Students will be expected to wear a mask each day as they board the bus, and seating will be distanced as same family members will be encouraged to sit together.
Students will receive a daily instructional schedule and both virtual and in-person instruction will have the same content and same expectations for students.
Parents are asked to check with their child's school for the schedule to pick up a Chromebook.
