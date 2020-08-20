Bamberg School District 2 releases health safety protocol for back-to-school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg School District 2 has a number of health safety measures in place for when students return to the classroom in the middle of September, according to a district press release.

The district released details of its protocol related to preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

"The safety of everyone remains top priority for the district," the release states. "If adjustments have to be made, everyone will be informed."

The district will check student temperatures daily as they enter the building, and should a child have an elevated temperature, the child will be taken to the nurse's station and parents will be informed immediately, the release states.

"Students will be expected to leave the building as a precautionary measure for others in the school," the release states.

If a student becomes ill or if information is shared that a child has been infected, all persons associated with the child will be informed by the principal or school nurse, according to the release.

Should a student test positive for the virus, he or she will have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, and upon returning to school will have to present documentation of a clear diagnosis.