Bamberg School District 1: Finalists named for interim leader

BAMBERG -- Bamberg School District 1 has three finalists in its search for an interim superintendent.

Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's last day will be June 25. Trustees decided not to renew her contract after nearly 20 years at the helm.

The district’s goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1, the beginning of the new school year.

The three finalists are Kedra A. Hill-Rivers, Dr. Jeffrey Moss and Dottie H. Brown.

Hill-Rivers is a Bamberg County resident and graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

She is also a graduate of The Citadel, where she earned a master's degree in elementary administration and a master's degree, plus 30 hours, in educational leadership: superintendency.

Hill-Rivers currently serves as the director of certified employment services in Richland County School District 1. She previously served as the director of personnel, assistant to the superintendent and director of adult education in the Allendale County School District.

She began her teaching and administrative career in Dorchester School District 4. Her motto is: "Meeting the needs of every child one moment at a time."