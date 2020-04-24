Bamberg School District 1: Finalists named for interim leader

BAMBERG -- Bamberg School District 1 has three finalists in its search for an interim superintendent.
Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's last day will be June 25. Trustees decided not to renew her contract after nearly 20 years at the helm.
The district’s goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1, the beginning of the new school year.
The three finalists are Kedra A. Hill-Rivers, Dr. Jeffrey Moss and Dottie H. Brown.
Hill-Rivers is a Bamberg County resident and graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
She is also a graduate of The Citadel, where she earned a master's degree in elementary administration and a master's degree, plus 30 hours, in educational leadership: superintendency.
Hill-Rivers currently serves as the director of certified employment services in Richland County School District 1. She previously served as the director of personnel, assistant to the superintendent and director of adult education in the Allendale County School District.
She began her teaching and administrative career in Dorchester School District 4. Her motto is: "Meeting the needs of every child one moment at a time."
Moss is a 35-year veteran of public education who has led school districts in North Carolina and South Carolina. He began his career as a teacher and advanced to the role of superintendent, a role in which he has served for more than 19 years.
Moss has experience working with a merged school district and has been recognized for his strategic planning in the area of enhancing student achievement.
He said he is excited about the possibility of working with the board, staff, students and community in Bamberg School District 1.
Brown is employed with Bamberg School District 1 as its director of student services. She is involved with many aspects of the school district’s operations.
She began her career in the district in 1998 as a classroom teacher.
Brown is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and is a lifelong resident of Bamberg County.
Dr. David Eubanks, independent consultant to the board of trustees and a retired Spartanburg School District 6 superintendent, was hired by the district to conduct the superintendent search.
Eubanks has said the interim superintendent position will be for a maximum of two years with the understanding that there may be a consolidation of the two county school districts in the near future.
The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will begin a second round of interviews on April 28.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
