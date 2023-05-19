Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed a bill designed to extend the terms of the consolidated Bamberg County School Board’s trustees instead of holding an election next year.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, says he thinks the House and Senate will listen to the local lawmakers who think the bill is needed.

“I feel confident we’ll override the veto,” Bamberg said.

The Bamberg County Legislative Delegation appointed a board to oversee consolidation of the Bamberg 1 and Bamberg 2 school districts. Bamberg County voters were to begin electing their school board beginning in 2024.

The bill the governor vetoed would have allowed board members appointed by the delegation to continue serving until 2028. It would also reduce the number of board members from nine to seven.

Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, are the members of the Bamberg County Legislative Delegation.

Bamberg says lawmakers could vote to start elections earlier, if the appointed board finishes its work.

He noted the members include seven people who were trustees on the former Bamberg 1 and Bamberg 2 boards, while the other two were career classroom teachers.

Bamberg believes the new board needs to continue its work dealing with issues left from consolidation, including how to use state money to reduce school debt and taxes, and ensuring students have enough certified teachers.

In his veto message, McMaster notes that the state’s constitution prohibits legislation for a specific county where a general law can be made applicable.

“The regular resort to local or special legislation is particularly concerning in the context of public education, where the practice has produced a patchwork of authorities governing South Carolina’s schools and school districts,” the message said.

Lawmakers failed to show the special Bamberg County legislation is needed and the bill “appears to represent unconstitutional local or special legislation.”

Bamberg says the bill is constitutional.

“The governor’s stance is he’s just against local legislation, period,” Bamberg said. “He just doesn’t think it’s good practice for a local legislative delegation to do stuff on its own, regardless of the issues.”

McMaster also claims the bill gives the Bamberg County Legislative Delegation, rather than the voters, the power to decide who serves on the board through at least July 1, 2028.

“Such an extended, and unjustified, disenfranchisement of the people is antithetical to our constitutional system,” the message says.

Bamberg says that while some offices, like governor, are created in the state’s constitution, school boards are created by lawmakers.

“The consolidated district had to be created via legislation. That consolidated district needed a board to effect consolidation,” Bamberg said. “That is their job. The job is not done yet.”

The governor mentions that Hampton County consolidated its district and was able to hold elections in less time than Bamberg County.

But Bamberg notes that Hampton County received far more state money to build new schools after consolidation, making the job much easier.

“The veto doesn’t mention y’all only got $8 million and Hampton got $53 million,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg County didn’t receive money for new schools because Bamberg 1 and Bamberg 2 had already built their own new schools using borrowed money before consolidation.

“All these districts are in different points and different places,” Bamberg said. He believes McMaster doesn’t know the local situation.

“They don’t know what’s going on down here. They don’t know the particulars,” Bamberg said.

The governor also mentions two lawsuits in which Bamberg served as attorney for families suing Bamberg County’s public schools. McMaster says lawmakers should stop suing public agencies.

“At the very least, the appearance of impropriety undermines the public’s trust and confidence in government and in those they have elected (rather than retained) to represent their interests,” the message said.

McMaster mentions two Bamberg County lawsuits in particular. Bamberg’s clients settled both.

In one, a female elementary student was strip-searched. In the other, a 4-year-old was dropped off at the wrong house by a bus driver and wandered around for two hours until a neighbor spotted him.

Bamberg says he doesn’t feel bad about representing those children.

“Maybe the governor wants lawyer-legislators to give the government a pass because we’re in office. I’m not doing that,” Bamberg said.

Public bodies can be sued like anyone else, he said.

“People deserve to have a talented lawyer fight for them,” Bamberg said.

He also says that when he’s settling a lawsuit, he deals with the insurance company and its attorneys, not the school board.

The lawmaker says he doesn’t do “good old boy stuff.” His father, Kenny Bamberg, is sheriff of Bamberg County. But Bamberg said he’s willing to sue if one of his father’s officers violates someone’s constitutional rights, and he expects his father would place him in handcuffs if he violates the law.

Bamberg also claims McMaster is being hypocritical since he earned his money working for the government.

“All of that is from the hands of being a government employee and the government paying him,” Bamberg said.