Bamberg musician Warren Peay didn’t move into the top five “American Idol” performers following his appearance on the episode which aired Sunday on ABC.

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident’s voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music had catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

His continual rise through the competition landed him among the top 12 performers during the April 30 episode, when he moved on following his performance of The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun.”

He was then bumped into the top eight performers following a performance of the Zac Brown Band's “Colder Weather” on Monday, May 1.

Idol returned this week on Sunday, when the top eight performers performed and the top 5 contestants were revealed.

During that episode, Peay performed before “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, who was joined by guest judges Alanis Morisette and Ed Sheeran. “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were in London performing at a concert for newly crowned King Charles III.

Peay performed “All I Really Want” from Alanis Morisette on Sunday. He also joined artist We Ani for a duet of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” but was ultimately unsuccessful in garnering enough votes to make the top five.

He has talked about being grateful for his musical journey, win or lose.

“There's so many talented musicians out there, and everyone is just incredible in their own right. I want to show support for them as much as they do for me. I just like to make good music," Peay has said.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.