Kenneth J. Bamberg announced he will formally file to run for Bamberg County sheriff in March 2020.
Bamberg is currently a senior investigator for the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He has held that position since 2006.
“I am qualified, energized and committed to making a positive difference in Bamberg County law enforcement,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg says Bamberg County can achieve success through the cooperation of the community and law enforcement.
“The people are the police and the police are the people. Working together, we can overcome many of the challenges we face here at home,” he said.
Bamberg’s goals include implementing a more effective community-oriented policing practice, increasing police presence throughout the county, implementing a system to check on the elderly and focusing on crime prevention.
“I believe law enforcement is about the people, their protection and the service they deserve,” he said. “If elected, I will fulfill the duties of sheriff in a professional, fair and consistent manner. The foundation of my administration will be built upon relationships with all citizens of Bamberg County.”
Bamberg began his law enforcement career in 1982 while enlisted in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. There, he enforced laws and investigated crimes on major military installations both stateside and abroad.
He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1993, becoming a civilian law enforcement officer with the Blackville Police Department from 1993 to 1995.
Bamberg became one of the first school resource officers with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office in 1995.
He returned to the Blackville Police Department as a captain from 1996 to 2002.
After serving one year as an investigator with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, he was hired to be chief of police for the City of Blackville from 2003 to 2006.
He is married to Ronda Bamberg and has two adult sons, Brandon and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.
