BAMBERG -- Bamberg Elementary School Principal Stacey Walter recognized the Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program) scholars at the November meeting of the Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Also, Richard Carroll Elementary School recently nominated more than 42 students in grades four through six who qualified based on recent test scores being 95 percent or higher.
Teacher Angela Williams has started sending a monthly newsletter to parents of Project Beyond students on how they can “push” their children at home with websites and various activities.
RCES students have been recognized for faithfully utilizing two technology programs: Classworks and Reflex Math. Both companies have sent certificates of recognition for usage.
RCES is now a Special Olympics Unified Champion School. This means that they promote a culture of social inclusion by bringing together young people with and without intellectual disabilities through academics, club, communitywide initiatives and by fostering youth leadership.
The elementary school’s playground areas are getting an overhaul in two ways. First, a variety of trees and shrubs have been planted, thanks to a Lowe’s grant, and a new ground covering to replace the mulch. They are also building a greenhouse and enlarging the compost area behind the school. The harvesting of Brussels sprouts, cabbage, celery and radishes have begun.
Red Ribbon Week was celebrated Oct. 28-Nov. 1 with a theme each day.
RCES hosted the Bamberg Coalition Meeting on Nov. 1, which brought many visitors to the school.
K-3 teachers have begun DRA2 mid-year testing.
The discipline goal for October was 25. However, it was not met with having 44 disciplinary actions.
Enrollment is steady around 700.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School principal Denise Miller stated their enrollment is 186. October was Bully Prevention Month.
A Reverse Trick-or-Treat was held Oct. 31 during the morning drop-off. Parents were given candy when they dropped their children off at school.
The first quarter Junior Garnet and Black program was held Nov. 1.
Epipen Professional Development was held Nov. 4 for all certified staff. All certified staff have been trained on how to properly administer an Epipen if needed.
A book fair was held Nov. 4-7.
Teresa Alsing’s students participated in BEMS Legacy Sculpture with artist-in-residence Bob Doster Nov. 11-12.
On Nov. 14, Joel Gladfelter’s seventh-grade social studies classes participated in a flag folding presentation presented by Shannon Herndon (Bamberg County Clemson Extension -- 4H), 1st Sgt. Christopher Smith and selected Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School JROTC cadets.
A lockdown drill was held Nov. 22.
A seventh-grade field trip was taken Nov. 19 to Township Auditorium in Columbia. The students saw a series of Edgar Allen Poe plays by Chamber Theatre Productions.
BEMS students and staff raised a total of $808.50 for the Cheez-n’ Cracker “Fill the Bag” Drive.
BEHS principal Dennis Ulmer stated the high school recognized Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 28. They had several visitors during the week provide educational opportunities about the negative effects of drugs and alcohol. The student body also attended a presentation of the negative effects of vaping.
Ed Op Day was Nov. 4. The school took about 30 seniors to Voorhees College to meet with college representatives.
The Garnet and Black ceremony was held Nov. 7 recognizing students who earned Bs and higher.
BEHS hosted the Student Council District Rally on Nov. 11. Approximately 350 students from their district (Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Charleston, Jasper, Beaufort, Hampton, Allendale and Orangeburg counties) attended this event.
Denmark Technical College is offering college courses for the spring.
The guidance department is currently meeting with juniors to develop IGPs for 2020-2021.
The Future Farmers of America chapter traveled to Trinity United Methodist Church on Nov. 25 and helped pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
EOCs began Dec, 4 and continue through Dec. 13.
First- and third-period exams took place Dec. 17, and second- and fourth-period exams will be Dec. 18.
Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting said the makeup day from the missed day due to a storm will be held Dec. 20, which will most likely be a half-day. Student enrollment is down in the district from the beginning of the year. There still has been no decision on school consolidation.
Neal Crider with McGregor & Company LLP stated the district’s audit came out clean.
Board Chairwoman Janeth Walker discussed trustee compensation and expenses, saying “We currently receive $100 per meeting.” She said she wants to discuss the board receiving a higher compensation.
Throughout the discussion, it was brought up that some districts receive compensation while others do not. Trustee Tony Duncan asked how much the upstate districts receive, but it was revealed that those districts are among the districts that do not receive any compensation.
Schwarting said that the legislative delegation -- Rep. Justin Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto -- are the ones that make the final decision.
In the monthly financial report, Devon Furr said that there is not a lot going on right now other than the audit was just completed and the playground upgrades going on at the elementary school.
