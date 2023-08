The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse, July 20-Aug. 15, 2023.

CHRISTINA W TANG AND DENIS DEVAC to CASH4YOURHOME LLC; 2023-931 DEED -- $53,500

J WYMAN ROBINSON AND M ELAINE ROBINSON to ARLENE S SUMMERS, AKA HAZEL ARLENE KIRBY; 2023-919 DEED -- $44,000

CASH4YOURHOME LLC to DALE CAPERS; 2023-918 DEED -- $35,000

SWAMP FOX SELF STORAGE LLC to KOM CAPITAL LLC;; 2023-907 DEED -- $5

KEVIN JAMES F PEACHEY and CHERYL ANNE PEACHEY to J P MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP -- $74,500

T LAND HOLDINGS I LLC to SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; 2023-885 DEED -- $131,064

TONY TURNER to SYKES CREEK LLC; 2023-883 DEED -- $50,000

ALPHONSO A HOWELL III, ELISABETH HOWELL BOVEE, ELISABETH H FOOR NKA, ALPLHONSO A HOWELL III AS TRUSTEE, BERTE DEAN CARTER HOWELL (WILL OF), ELIZABETH B DEAR (WILL OF), CARLA RHODES (WILL OF) and WILLIAM J RHODES ATTORNEY IN FACT to CLIFTON H HARPER; 2023-870 DEED -- $5

EVA FLETCHER and JAVY R GWALTNEY to ROBERTA HEASLIP-EVANS aka ROBERTA M EVANS to MAUREEN VERONICA EVANS; 2023-865 DEED -- $230,000

CHRISTOPHER M SMITH to DALTON DAKOTA KINARD; 2023-847 DEED -- $135,000