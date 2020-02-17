Bamberg Piggly Wiggly to open

The much-anticipated grand opening of the Bamberg Piggly Wiggly is scheduled for Wednesday.

The new grocery store is opening at the Heritage Shopping Center at 3386 Railroad Ave.

The store will open at 8 a.m. with grand opening ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

The grocery store will have free giveaways all week.

Shoppers will also have a chance to register for a "win what you spend" opportunity. A customer will be randomly selected and be able to win items equal to the purchase amount during the grand opening event.

A $25 Piggly Wiggly gift card giveaway will be held every hour on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city has been without a grocery store for over a year.

Bi-Lo closed Bamberg's only grocery store due to a company-wide bankruptcy. An IGA was supposed to fill in the vacant building, but the deal never materialized.

About 170 Bamberg residents gathered in late October 2019 to celebrate the initial announcement of the grocery store.

It won’t be Fogle’s first store in The T&D Region. Fogle’s Inc. owns and operates one in Denmark, two in Orangeburg, one in Neeses and one in Columbia.

