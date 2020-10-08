Bamberg, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

One more Bamberg County resident and five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 859 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 149,219 and confirmed deaths to 3,311.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,149 total cases and a total of 126 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 651 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 478 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.