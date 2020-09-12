Bamberg, Orangeburg residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Orangeburg County residents and one Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident and an Orangeburg County resident were both in the 35 to 64 age category. The other Orangeburg County resident was in the 65 and over age category.

There are 12 more cases of the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, plus eight in Bamberg County and one in Calhoun County.

Statewide, there are 827 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646 and confirmed deaths to 2,891.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 2,947 total cases and a total of 112 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 577 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 428 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.