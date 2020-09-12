 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg, Orangeburg residents die of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Bamberg, Orangeburg residents die of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Two Orangeburg County residents and one Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident and an Orangeburg County resident were both in the 35 to 64 age category. The other Orangeburg County resident was in the 65 and over age category.

There are 12 more cases of the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, plus eight in Bamberg County and one in Calhoun County.

Statewide, there are 827 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646 and confirmed deaths to 2,891.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 2,947 total cases and a total of 112 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 577 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 428 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News