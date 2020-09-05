Bamberg, Orangeburg residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bamberg County resident and an Orangeburg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident was in the 35 to 64 age category. The Orangeburg County resident was in the over 65 category.

Orangeburg County has 16 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has three and Calhoun County has two.

Statewide, there are 918 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313 and confirmed deaths to 2,738.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 2,867 total cases and a total of 104 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 553 total cases and a total of 30 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 421 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.