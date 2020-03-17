Bamberg, Orangeburg libraries closed

The fluid conditions of the coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of some libraries in The T&D Region.

The Orangeburg County Library and all its branches are closed until further notice.

The library asks that individuals hold their borrowed library materials until operations resume.

Overdue fines will be suspended during this closure period.

Individuals are asked to check orangeburgcounty.org or county social media outlets for more information as it becomes available.

Bamberg County Library Manager Jennifer Hiatt said the library is closed, including all other branches in Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties.

"Our library system headquarters is out of Aiken, and our regional director would be the one making the call as far as when we would open back up. We know definitely for at least two weeks," Hiatt said.

She added, "We have much, much foot traffic in and out every day on a standard day, especially with schools being out. That normally would increase the number of people we were seeing in a day."

The Calhoun County Library remains open.