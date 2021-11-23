Bamberg, Orangeburg dancers in Macy’s Parade

Students of Mary Jane’s School of Dance in Bamberg and Orangeburg will have a unique experience over the Thanksgiving holiday when they perform in the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The 12 girls will be a part of the Spirit of America Dance Team, which consists of dancers from select studios and high schools from across the country.

This will mark the fifth time Mary Jane’s School of Dance has participated in the exciting parade.

In addition, the students and their chaperones will take part in a Statue of Liberty Harbor Cruise, visit the Empire State Building and enjoy a Broadway show and the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo starting at 9 a.m. and last until noon in all time zones. It can be streamed on the network's streaming platform, Peacock, as well.

