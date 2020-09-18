Bamberg, Orangeburg county residents test positive for coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten more Orangeburg County residents and four more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 766 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,310 and confirmed deaths to 3,010.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 3,010 total cases and a total of 119 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 599 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 438 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.