Bamberg, Orangeburg county residents test positive; 15 new deaths from coronavirus reported in state

One more Bamberg County resident and four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
Two new cases are in Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code, which now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case, for a total of three cases and 18 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 also added a case for a total of 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Because counties can share ZIP codes, the total number of cases in a ZIP code does not reflect the total number of cases in a county. Also, DHEC removes cases if it discovers they were residents of other counties.
Bamberg County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths. The newest case is in Denmark’s 29042 area code, which now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died. No new cases were announced Tuesday.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
South Carolina has 123 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths were reported to DHEC, the department announced Tuesday.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,735 and those who have died to 192.
Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Richland and Sumter counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County
DHEC on Tuesday provided projections through May 16.
The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May.
The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16.
Based on the available symptom onset data for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 27, 76 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 24 percent remain ill.
