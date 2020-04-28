Bamberg, Orangeburg county residents test positive; 15 new deaths from coronavirus reported in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more Bamberg County resident and four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.

Two new cases are in Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code, which now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case, for a total of three cases and 18 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 also added a case for a total of 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

Because counties can share ZIP codes, the total number of cases in a ZIP code does not reflect the total number of cases in a county. Also, DHEC removes cases if it discovers they were residents of other counties.

Bamberg County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths. The newest case is in Denmark’s 29042 area code, which now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.