Bamberg, Orangeburg county residents die of coronavirus

A Bamberg County resident and an Orangeburg County resident have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Bamberg County resident was in the 35-64 age range, while the Orangeburg County resident was in the 65 and over age range.

Nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one more Bamberg County resident and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,084 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822 and confirmed deaths to 2,667.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 2,840 total cases and a total of 101 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 546 total cases and a total of 29 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 417 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.