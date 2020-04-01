Bamberg, Orangeburg counties each have two new coronavirus cases; DHEC reports 4 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have two new cases of coronavirus, according to the S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reported Wednesday that the state had four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26.

The four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Richland counties.

DHEC also is reporting 210 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide. As of Wednesday, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties.

Orangeburg County has now had a total of 24 cases reported. ZIP code information shows cases in the Branchville, Santee, North, Neeses, Holly Hill, Elloree, Cope, Bamberg and Orangeburg areas.

Calhoun County has as a total of three positive cases and one death. The positive cases have been in the Cameron and St. Matthews postal codes.

Bamberg County has a total of four cases located in the Cope, Denmark and Bamberg areas.

The number of new cases by county are:

• Aiken County: 5 cases