BAMBERG -- The Bamberg County Office on Aging has received a grant for paving improvements.

The repairs include a new parking lot, additional handicap parking spaces, a driveway connecting the office to DSS, and new curbs.

The Office on Aging received about $311,000 from the SCDOT 5339 Transit Program to complete paving and building improvements. This particular grant was derived from the American Rescue Plan with 85% coming from the federal government and 15% from the state. Bamberg County assisted the Office on Aging with the paving bid and contract.

The Office on Aging Executive Director Kay Clary said they were fortunate to secure the grant because very few South Carolina organizations did, and “the paving project” was most likely the deciding factor.

According to Office on Aging representative Austin Collins, the projects that have been completed or that are in progress are:

• New sign

• Shed for housing buses

• New computers

• New front cabinets

• New front countertops

• Exercise room office/telehealth

• Landscaping, including palm trees

• New support poles for front awning

• Main parking lot improvements and new lot

• Driveway connecting DSS

• Awning over freezer

• Parking lot curbs

• New office flooring

• New vehicle

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said the improvements to the Office on Aging are “exciting and wonderful,” and that she is most impressed by the fact that “over 150 people are driven to their jobs everyday, which not only helps them but the overall economy of Bamberg.”

Councilwoman Sharon Hammond, who represents District 2, said, “I am so glad that participation has increased with the Office on Aging because it is such a valuable service for our senior citizens.”

Chairman Jonathan Goodman remarked on the “positive change, growth and prosperity of Bamberg County,” stating that he doesn't expect Bamberg County to be the size of Orangeburg, Aiken or Augusta, but it should “maintain its small-town mystique while still growing” because “as science tells us, if you are not growing, you are not surviving.”

Board member Sam-Ella Porter said, “Everything looks wonderful, and we are all very happy with the progress we see.”

“We are thrilled to see the progress the Bamberg Office on Aging has made and proud they sought this highly coveted grant to improve the lives of our senior citizens. Our administration was happy to assist with the bidding process for the paving portion of the upgrades,” said County Administrator Joey Preston.