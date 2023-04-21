Bamberg musician Warren Peay returns to TV on Sunday, April 23, for another appearance on “American Idol.”

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident’s voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music has catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

Peay will be among the competition’s top 26 performers to perform on the episode airing at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, on ABC. It will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

There will be six eliminations in this round. Then on Monday, April 24, the number of contestants will be narrowed down to 12.

Peay moved on to the latest round after delivering his stirring rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” during the Aulani Round, where contestants performed at the Aulani resort in Hawaii on April 16.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark