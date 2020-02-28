Bamberg native, CofC student marks 20th birthday on Leap Day

BAMBERG -- Emily Elizabeth Benton of Bamberg is in a unique group with her birthday falling on Leap Day.
Affectionately known as "Baby Em," Benton is the daughter of Trey and Beth Benton of Bamberg and celebrates her "real" 20th birthday on Feb. 29, thanks to 2020 being a Leap Year. On non-Leap Years, she has to choose whether to celebrate her big day on Feb. 28 or March 1.
Since Leap Year occurs only every four years, in "Leap Years," Emily actually turns 5 on Feb. 29.
She is the granddaughter of George and Sheryl Benton of Bamberg and Brenda Smith and the late Chick Smith of Orangeburg. Benton also has a younger sister, Reagan, an eighth grader at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.
George Benton has noted that Emily not only has a Leap Year birthday, but an even rarer “century” Leap Year birthday since she was born in 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
The year 2000 was the first millennial Leap Year since 1600, and another will not occur until 2400, he said.
According to infoplease.com, the Gregorian calendar, which was adopted in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, incorporates a Leap Year with 366 days instead of the normal 365 once every four years to compensate for the extra five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds per solar year. Because it is not quite a quarter of a day, three leap years are omitted every 400 years.
According to the site, most years divisible by four are Leap Years, but century years are only Leap Years if their number can be evenly divided by 400. Those century Leap Years that cannot be divided by 400 are omitted to bring the calendar year into closer harmony with the solar year.
Emily is currently a sophomore at the College of Charleston, where she is majoring in early childhood education. She is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and enjoys babysitting when she has the opportunity.
She wishes all other Leap Year babies a very special happy birthday.