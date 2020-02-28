Bamberg native, CofC student marks 20th birthday on Leap Day

BAMBERG -- Emily Elizabeth Benton of Bamberg is in a unique group with her birthday falling on Leap Day.

Affectionately known as "Baby Em," Benton is the daughter of Trey and Beth Benton of Bamberg and celebrates her "real" 20th birthday on Feb. 29, thanks to 2020 being a Leap Year. On non-Leap Years, she has to choose whether to celebrate her big day on Feb. 28 or March 1.

Since Leap Year occurs only every four years, in "Leap Years," Emily actually turns 5 on Feb. 29.

She is the granddaughter of George and Sheryl Benton of Bamberg and Brenda Smith and the late Chick Smith of Orangeburg. Benton also has a younger sister, Reagan, an eighth grader at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.

George Benton has noted that Emily not only has a Leap Year birthday, but an even rarer “century” Leap Year birthday since she was born in 2000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The year 2000 was the first millennial Leap Year since 1600, and another will not occur until 2400, he said.