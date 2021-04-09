Bamberg mayoral election results certified

The results of the Bamberg mayoral election were certified with no changes in the votes tallied.

Incumbent mayor Nancy Foster received 257 votes and Joy Haynes received 235 votes.

The close race will require a runoff election. The runoff election will be held Tuesday, April 20.

A winning candidate needs to receive a majority of the vote plus one in order to avoid a runoff.

Jeff Deibel received 102 votes and write-in votes totaled 91. Tony Duncan ran as a write-in candidate. It was not disclosed how many of the 91 votes went to Duncan.

Other races in Bamberg were not contested.

Bobbi Bunch was re-elected for City Council District 4 with 59 votes (no write-ins); Kim Compton was re-elected for District 5 with 147 votes (no write-ins) and Ken Ahlin was re-elected for District 6 with 129 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

The seats are for four-year terms.

Buzzy Bunch was re-elected to the office of commissioner of Public Works for another six-year term with 561 votes. There were nine write-in votes.

