Bamberg jobless rate highest in state; Orangeburg County fourth

Calhoun County’s rate rose to 5.5% in January from 5.1% in December. It had the 21st highest unemployment rate in the state in January.

Its rate was 3.5% a year ago.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3% in January from the revised rate.

“That number, however, is higher than where we were in October 2020, and well above the prepandemic levels experienced in February 2020,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “One disturbing aspect of this unemployment rate is that we are noticing that claimants are conducting very few job searches.”

“While the mandatory job search requirement was stopped since March 2020, we will be re-imposing this weekly requirement in the near future,” Ellzey said. “We are urging claimants to start this positive habit of searching for work now and are encouraging them to search the 87,000 open positions available in South Carolina on the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal and apply for positions available in their area.”

Ellzey also reminds those who are still unemployed that there are resources available to help such as the S.C. Works Centers, which provide training opportunities, resume writing and help with local work searches.