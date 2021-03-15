 Skip to main content
Bamberg jobless rate highest in state; Orangeburg County fourth
Unemployment rates rose throughout South Carolina and The T&D Region in January, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Bamberg County had the highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties at 9.5% in January from 7.8% in December.

It was 5.6% in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate increased from 7.3% in December to 8.6% in January. The county had the fourth-highest unemployment rate.

The rate was 4.9% in January 2020.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said unemployment numbers "are tricky, especially in a pandemic.”

“A lot of that is small business,” he said. “We will continue to see a trend that spikes a little bit.”

Robinson expects the numbers to improve as the pandemic restrictions begin to loosen and people are able to get back to work.

Robinson said spring is typically when the county sees its highest unemployment rate due to the seasonality of its large employers such as Husqvarna and Allied Air.

Husqvarna makes riding lawn mowers and Allied air makes heating and cooling units.

Calhoun County’s rate rose to 5.5% in January from 5.1% in December. It had the 21st highest unemployment rate in the state in January.

Its rate was 3.5% a year ago.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3% in January from the revised rate.

“That number, however, is higher than where we were in October 2020, and well above the prepandemic levels experienced in February 2020,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “One disturbing aspect of this unemployment rate is that we are noticing that claimants are conducting very few job searches.”

“While the mandatory job search requirement was stopped since March 2020, we will be re-imposing this weekly requirement in the near future,” Ellzey said. “We are urging claimants to start this positive habit of searching for work now and are encouraging them to search the 87,000 open positions available in South Carolina on the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal and apply for positions available in their area.”

Ellzey also reminds those who are still unemployed that there are resources available to help such as the S.C. Works Centers, which provide training opportunities, resume writing and help with local work searches.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 6.3% in January from 6.7% in December.

For other nearby counties, January’s unemployment rates were:

  • Allendale – 8.9%
  • Barnwell – 7.4%
  • Dorchester – 5.0%
  • Lexington – 4.1%
