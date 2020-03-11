Bamberg job fair open to Rockland employees, public
A job fair will be held in Bamberg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12. It is being held at the Bamberg Civic Center located at 2477 Main Highway.

The job fair is being held to assist Rockland employees with future employment, but it is open to the public. All job seekers are encouraged to attend.

Rockland, Bamberg County's largest employer, announced last month it was shutting the doors of its Calhoun Street plant after 57 years of manufacturing operations. It employed 133 people.

