Two City of Bamberg police officers filed a complaint with Bamberg County Council, claiming the now-former Bamberg County Detention Center director made disparaging remarks about them.

Four days after the incident, Capt. Latarcha K. Wilson voluntarily resigned after 17 years of service at the Bamberg County Detention Center, according to documents released on Thursday.

Bamberg police officers stopped Wilson’s daughter for not having working lights above her license plate, a Bamberg police incident report states.

That traffic stop happened on June 3 around 9:44 p.m. on North Street at Village Court.

During the stop, Wilson’s daughter called her to ask about the vehicle’s insurance information.

Wilson’s daughter placed the call with her mother on speakerphone, but Wilson said she didn’t know her daughter activated the speakerphone option and that others could hear what she was saying in a private conversation with her daughter.

In a phone interview with Wilson on Thursday evening, she said, “I’m apologetic. It wasn’t towards them.”

She explained that she was chastising her daughter because she was “being disrespectful to the officers and I became angry.”

An officer said that during the conversation he heard between Wilson and her daughter, he believed some of Wilson’s comments were disparaging toward him and the other officer who was with him, the incident report states.

“They thought it was about them, but it wasn’t about them,” she told The Times and Democrat.

“I was trying to explain to my daughter that she needed to calm down,” she said.

The officers’ body cameras and dashboard cameras recorded audio portions of the phone call between Wilson and her daughter.

She told The T&D that she “used the wrong verbiage” during the phone call.

Wilson said she thinks the situation could’ve been handled differently.

For instance, she would’ve liked to have had an opportunity to sit down with the officers and discuss it.

According to Wilson and documents obtained from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy through an open records request, she has not faced any disciplinary actions during her career.