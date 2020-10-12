Bamberg hospital renovations continue; facility to become law enforcement, health complex

“We will have a Medal of Honor winner who will be one of our main speakers at the event,” Preston said.

With Councilman Clint Carter opposed, council gave final third reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the county to hold public meetings electronically. That’s among the measures taken following council’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus.

No comment was made during a required public hearing on the matter, but two county residents, Ken Ahlin and Sue Clayton, submitted comments on their frustration with the continuance of virtual county council meetings.

Ahlin wrote that they were "a mockery of your representation of the county citizens” and suggested that meetings be held in-person with appropriate safety measures at the Bamberg County Civic Center.

Clayton wrote, "Please do not continue with virtual meetings. The governor is beginning to lift some restrictions, and if council chose to be transparent in their dealings, they would move to the courthouse and implement social distancing and mask requirements."