 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg home damaged by fire
0 comments
alert

Bamberg home damaged by fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

A Bamberg home was damaged by fire on Monday evening.

The Bamberg Fire Department responded to the blaze on Snake Street.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping two individuals by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Irvin Street fire

Irvin Street fire

Authorities are investigating the fire that burned a vacant home on Irvin Street in Orangeburg on Monday night. It has been deemed suspicious.

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 11-3-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News