Bamberg home damaged by fire

A Bamberg home was damaged by fire on Monday evening.
The Bamberg Fire Department responded to the blaze on Snake Street.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping two individuals by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.