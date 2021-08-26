Bamberg has weekly newspaper, owner says

Bamberg County should not be labeled as a news desert, the owner of a weekly newspaper distributed in the county says.
Andrew O’Byrne Sr. said The Bamberg County Leader started publishing in October 2020 when the longtime weekly newspaper, the Advertizer-Herald, ceased publication in the same month.
“This isn’t a news desert,” he said in response to an article published by The Times and Democrat as part of The Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” series, a project designed to cast light on questionable government conduct, especially in smaller towns. The Charleston newspaper is working with local newspapers such as The Times and Democrat on “Uncovered.”
The latest installment published Aug. 22, “S.C. citizen watchdogs fill voids,” looked at people in places such as Allendale and Bamberg counties gathering and disseminating information about government in the face of a loss of weekly newspapers in those communities.
“In the absence of robust newspapers, a different kind of watchdog is increasingly stepping up: the gadfly. Like journalists, these citizen watchdogs attend government meetings, request public records and demand answers from public officials,” the Sunday story stated, identifying Allendale as the state’s first “news desert” after closure of its weekly newspapers and also referencing the loss of the weekly newspaper in Bamberg County.
O’Byrne said his Bamberg publication is a print-only newspaper that serves Bamberg County. It does not have a website.
O’Byrne also cited a previous “Uncovered” report about the closure, also in October 2020, of weekly newspapers, The Holly Hill Observer and The Santee Striper, in eastern Orangeburg County. He began publishing The Orangeburg Leader in the same month with a focus on the same area. The newspaper does not have a website.
"We believe in community newspapers," O'Byrne said in announcing less than a year ago he would be publishing the two newspapers, which are independently owned and printed in Waynesboro, Georgia.
O’Byrne and his son, Andrew O’Byrne Jr., also own and publish The Calhoun Times Leader, the Wagener-based Aiken Leader and the Kershaw-based Kershaw News-Era. The publications hold membership in the South Carolina Press Association, the organization of the state’s daily and weekly newspapers.