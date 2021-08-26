Bamberg has weekly newspaper, owner says

Bamberg County should not be labeled as a news desert, the owner of a weekly newspaper distributed in the county says.

Andrew O’Byrne Sr. said The Bamberg County Leader started publishing in October 2020 when the longtime weekly newspaper, the Advertizer-Herald, ceased publication in the same month.

“This isn’t a news desert,” he said in response to an article published by The Times and Democrat as part of The Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” series, a project designed to cast light on questionable government conduct, especially in smaller towns. The Charleston newspaper is working with local newspapers such as The Times and Democrat on “Uncovered.”

The latest installment published Aug. 22, “S.C. citizen watchdogs fill voids,” looked at people in places such as Allendale and Bamberg counties gathering and disseminating information about government in the face of a loss of weekly newspapers in those communities.