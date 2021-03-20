Bamberg Hardee’s employee again named a top biscuit maker

BAMBERG – If the breakfast biscuits baked at the Hardee’s restaurant at 2999 Main Highway taste delicious, that’s because they are made by a biscuit maker champion.
Biscuit maker Geraldine McCaskill was named one of four best biscuit makers by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the nation. McCaskill advanced beyond more than 700 other biscuit makers at 342 Hardee’s restaurants across four states to win the regional award. McCaskill was also a regional winner in 2019.
Contestants in Boddie-Noell’s annual Biscuit Maker Challenge represented Hardee’s restaurants across North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky. In addition to McCaskill, the other regional best biscuit makers were Brenda Crowder of Amelia, Virginia, Shelton Smith of Norton, Virginia, and Kevin Onyewuche of Chesapeake, Virginia. Onyewuche was named the overall Best Biscuit Maker.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person awards ceremony was held this year for the safety of all involved. However, Boddie-Noell is committed to recognizing outstanding employees regardless of the circumstances and regional winners each received a cash prize for their outstanding biscuits in 2020.
The competition started in October, and each biscuit maker was evaluated based on the quality of his or her biscuits, knowledge of proper biscuit equipment, cleanliness and care of the biscuit equipment, knowledge and execution of company procedures, grooming and appearance. The competition’s judges included general managers, district managers, regional directors, vice presidents and other executives in the restaurant division of Boddie-Noell at the five levels of competition.
In her spare time, McCaskill enjoys watching television, especially Food Network and the Hallmark Channel. Her favorite Hardee’s menu item is the steak biscuit. McCaskill says the key to making a delicious Hardee’s Made From Scratch biscuit is to follow the procedures and to put a lot of love in it.
Hardee’s Made from Scratch biscuits, which have been served at Boddie-Noell restaurants since 1977, are an essential part of the restaurant’s menu.
In 2020, Hardee’s restaurants owned and operated by Boddie-Noell used more than 6,936,000 pounds of biscuit mix, 508,000 pounds of flour and 5,286,000 pounds of buttermilk to make the golden brown biscuits.