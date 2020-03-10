Bamberg Hardee's biscuit maker honored as region’s best

BAMBERG – Geraldine McCaskill, biscuit maker for Hardee’s of Bamberg, sits during a break early one Thursday morning at the restaurant and shows off her plaque for being Region 1 Best Biscuit Maker for 2019.
Many days, she goes in at 4 a.m. to start preparing and cooking to help create a steady supply of hot, fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits all morning long.
McCaskill was named one of four best biscuit makers by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the nation. She advanced beyond more than 700 other biscuit makers at 346 Hardee’s restaurants across four states to win the regional award.
Contestants in Boddie-Noell’s annual Biscuit Maker Challenge represented Hardee’s restaurants across North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky. In addition to McCaskill, the other regional best biscuit makers were Tony Robinson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Cynthia Ferguson of Hampton, Virginia, and Lee Rector of St. Paul, Virginia. Robinson was named the overall Best Biscuit Maker.
Boddie-Noell honored the four regional winners during a banquet at the company’s Rose Hill Conference Center near Nashville, North Carolina.
“We had a banquet in N.C. (toward the end of February), and they called out the winners. It was an honor for me because I never got that close,” she said. “It was at Rose Hill Farm in North Carolina. It was real nice, and we had a real good time.”
The competition started in October, and each biscuit maker was evaluated based on the quality of his or her biscuits, knowledge of proper biscuit equipment, cleanliness and care of the biscuit equipment, knowledge and execution of company procedures, grooming and appearance. The competition’s judges included general managers, district managers, regional directors, vice presidents and other executives in the restaurant division of Boddie-Noell at the five levels of competition.
McCaskill says her buttery, flaky and airy biscuits are made with a secret ingredient: “I put a lot of love in them.”
She said that when she sees people eating her biscuits, “I love to see people’s smiles.”
“Geraldine fell in love with making biscuits from the beginning,” said Andre Jumpp, regional vice president for Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “Sometimes I’ll just catch her smiling at the dough. She loves making her customers happy.”
McCaskill said that she also loves to see people smile when she volunteers at the Cheese and Cracker Box, a place in Bamberg for the needy to obtain food and clothing.
The love she puts into her biscuits, her giving nature and her positive attitude seem to be working wonders.
The 53-year-old Bamberg attended Bamberg High School in her youth. She has been making biscuits for Hardee’s for roughly 15 years, and she has been competing for four years. This was the first time she won this large region title.
McCaskill noted that she has often been considered the best locally.
“In this area, the district manager has eight stores. I am always the highest scorer,” she said. “I won the director level before. It was second place.”
McCaskill said that in addition to a personalized award plaque, she won some prize money, but didn’t want to disclose the amount. She said she also won some gift cards, a cutlery set, a cutting board with the Hardee’s logo on it and an apron with the logo and year on it.
She seemed excited not only for the gifts but for another special honor bestowed upon the winners that may get her known around the world.
“We, the winners, will eventually be on the tray liners for over 300 stores all over the world,” she said.
She said she first started cooking as a child and once worked for Floyd and Dot’s Restaurant as a cook for 16 years.
“I loved making biscuits when I first started working at Hardee’s,” she said. She said her favorite Hardee’s menu item is the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.
McCaskill said that her aunt, Frances Pressley, who won the championship once, taught her how to make the best biscuits.
McCaskill grew up in a family with two sisters and four brothers. She has been married to James McCaskill for 15 years, and he has been a farmer for more than 20 years at Crider Farms.
She has two daughters, Whitney Sapp and Mahalia Sapp. She said her daughter, Mahalia, likes to cook.
“She cooks everything from scratch,” she said.
McCaskill said other family members like to cook as well.
“The cook back here at Hardee’s, Roosevelt, is my cousin. I also go and help him with the cooking when I am not making the biscuits,” she said.
T&D Staff Writer Christopher Huff also contributed to this story.
