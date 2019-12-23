A Bamberg mother called her daughter with chest pains last Friday.
A $125,000 lottery win had her heart racing.
“Mom, tell me, where you are going to put that ticket?” the daughter said.
The winner laid the ticket in the bed beside her, and the more she thought about it, the better she felt.
“I’m going to have a happy Christmas,” she told lottery officials when she cashed in the ticket this week. “I’m going to buy a truck and spoil the grandkids.”
Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Right on the Money game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, Palm Pantry #1 in Bamberg received a commission of $1,250.
