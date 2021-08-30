Bamberg golf course closed; mayor: ‘It was a real asset’

BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course and its on-site restaurant and bar have closed.

The Bamberg Golf and Sports Club at 128 Paw Paw Road permanently closed the golf course on Saturday, Aug. 14. The restaurant and bar closed on Aug. 19, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

Longtime club member Marion Hiers expressed his sorrow at the closure.

“I hate it for community,” Hiers said. “It was a good place, but the nature of the beast and the environment that has gone on for the last 18 months with COVID made it difficult.”

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said, “I am just kind of torn up about it. …

“It was a real asset to Bamberg and a real good golf course. It was a good design. Russell Breeden designed the course and he designed several other courses in Myrtle Beach. He was one of the top designers of his day.”

Foster said the course needed some work but repairs were being made.

“I do intend on talking to the owner to see if there is anything we can do to help,” Foster said.

