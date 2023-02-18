BAMBERG -- A Bamberg gift shop is closing after being in business for nearly 20 years.

Tagadu's at 2165 Main Highway announced in January it is closing its doors.

"This is a real bittersweet moment for us," said Phyllis Schwarting, while sitting next to her husband, Gene. "There are some good times that we have had down here. We have enjoyed all the friendships we have made. We will cherish those and we will hopefully keep those for years."

"It has been a good run and we hate to see it end, but we know it is time," she said.

The couple cited their ages as the main reason for closing.

"We are in our mid 70s," Gene said. "We are just too old for this and it is just time to give it up."

"If you add our ages together, we are 150," Phyllis said laughing.

An exact closing date has not been confirmed as the store will remain open until inventory is sold.

The couple estimates they will close the store by the end of February, though they should be available to meet with persons interested in buying store fixtures through the end of March.

"We are just kind of playing it be ear," Phyllis said. Anyone who wants to purchase fixtures is asked to call the store and the couple will meet the interested buyer.

The business is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All items in the store are 40% off.

"It has been enjoyable," Gene said. "It has been a challenge as well, but we are going to miss it. It has been a lot of hard work. Retail is hard work."

Phyllis said the people and friendships they have formed will be the most missed.

"The people we have become friends with, even our representatives from the different companies we have become friends with," she said. "The people that come in and out of the store."

Gene said they also will miss the individuals at Monograms America.

"We made a lot of friends through them," he said. "They kind of helped us and held our hand with what merchandise to purchase; what was selling well. A lot of them have already closed as well."

Gene said the store's official greeter -- Moo Moo the dog -- will also miss the "people -- two-legged as well as four-legged individuals."

The couple opened the store on a "wing and a prayer" on Oct. 15, 2003. It was their first venture into the retail business. They were both working at the time and had a family members manage the business for them.

The couple describe that time on Tagadu's Facebook page.

"This is even more incredible when you discover that the showrooms are housed in three buildings and total 14 million square feet," the couple reflected. "It was like drinking water out of a firehose!"

They recalled attending their first Atlanta Gift Market without any ideas about what brands, collections, categories of merchandise ... anything to help stock the shelves of the new store.

"It went great until 2008 and that was when the economy started going bad," Gene said. "Then from there it was kind of hard to keep up during the market with the bills. It was just hard to make a profit."

The couple saw some challenges over the past two decades.

One of the biggest was price increases.

"We started out with vendors like Vera Bradley and Pandora," she said. "I think they were trying to run the small retailers out of their market. When we first started you could pick and choose what you wanted."

"After a certain time everything came in a bundle and you had to buy it whether you wanted the whole thing or not," she said.

Other challenges over the years were the continued maintenance of the building as well as paying the Bamberg taxes, which Phyllis described as "significantly high."

Another challenge was maintaining the rotation of product in order to keep "fresh and new items on the shelves."

"In slow months it was kind of hard to keep up with invoices," Gene said. "Christmas kind of got you out the hole so to speak."

The couple said that the holiday as well as Mother's Day and graduations were the store's busiest seasons.

Despite the challenges, Phyllis says she hopes the store served as a beacon for patrons, especially for residents of Bamberg.

"I think it gave people an opportunity to come in and buy a reasonably priced gift for man or woman," she said. "We did cater to more women than men just because that is the nature of the market."

"We tried to be aware of the prices. We tried to keep things reasonable while at the same time carrying a few nicer lines for people that wanted to put a little more into a gift," she said, noting the store, for many, became a quick-stop shop.

"I feel like the older people in town appreciated it because they didn't have to go out of town," she continued. "But then we have a lot of customers that are very loyal and a significant portion of our business is out of town and surrounding areas."

She said it was not unusual to have customers from Orangeburg, Hampton, Allendale and Barnwell. Gene estimates about 55 to 60% of customers were from outside of Bamberg.

Gene noted the store also did personalized gift wrapping.

"We did apparel decorating, which is monograming," he said. "It was just convenient to come here and to have that done vs. sending it off going to the bigger cities."

The couple also thanked the store's staff for helping to fill in the gaps during challenging times.

Currently the store staff includes Paige, the store manager; Leslie, assistant manager; Ray Ellen, Gill, Maggie, Judy and Riley.

While both Phyllis and Gene say the customers will be missed, the couple will not miss "the headaches."

"Going to market will not be missed," Phyllis said, as well as "trying to stay ahead of the all the accounts and financial end."

Gene said while he enjoyed monogramming when orders were piling up, "It was just more of a burden."

The approximately 5,000-square-foot building is up for sale.

"We have some interest in it," Phyllis said. "I am not at liberty to say who or what, but I think the building is in good shape and it is reasonably priced. I do hope somebody will pick it up because an empty building will go down so quickly."

The machinery, display units and other merchandise will also be sold. The personalization section of the store will remain open until the machinery is sold. The business will honor any personalization work already obligated.

As this chapter in their lives comes to a close, Phyllis said what the future may hold is uncertain.

"I don't know what we are going to do," she said. "It will be a challenge."

Gene echoed this sentiment.

"We don't like to travel but we like to be with our grandkids, but they are adults now," he said. "They are working and in college, so we don't know what we are going to do."