Bamberg family’s home damaged by fire

Red Cross
A Canebrake Road home in Bamberg was damaged by fire on Saturday.

The Govan Fire Department responded to the blaze.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family of six by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

