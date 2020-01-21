COLUMBIA – Rep. Justin Bamberg has introduced the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” which would allow college athletes in South Carolina to profit from their images.
“It is South Carolina’s job to take care of its citizens, and in this instance, it’s the student-athletes who live and play for South Carolina schools,” the Bamberg Democrat said.
“We don’t owe a duty to the NCAA. We owe a duty to South Carolinians. And if other states or the NCAA don’t want to do right by their citizens or the players who play at their schools, that’s their prerogative, but we need to do right by ours,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg’s bill would allow student-athletes at public institutions of higher learning to, “earn compensation for use of their names, images, or likenesses.”
“Basically, the bill protects a college athlete’s intellectual property rights. Their image, their name,” Bamberg said.
“The bill specifically says that athletic scholarships, things like that, is not compensation pursuant to the bill,” Bamberg said.
The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, is sponsoring a companion bill in the Senate.
Bamberg says student-athletes may receive scholarships to cover room and board, but demanding schedules don’t allow them to take a part-time jobs to earn additional money.
“A lot of these kids come from very modest means,” Bamberg said.
You have free articles remaining.
Bamberg’s bill references a study conducted by the College Sport Research Institute at the University of South Carolina which found that, from 2011 to 2015, FBS football and men’s basketball players forfeited an estimated $6.2 billion.
“It grew and transitioned into a multi-billion dollar industry and everyone gets paid except the players. People have said well, they’ve already got scholarships and free textbooks. Yeah, some of them, not everybody. And just because you’re on scholarship doesn’t mean that you are balling out in college,” Bamberg said.
The additional income would be taxable.
“That’s something completely separate than say your scholarship. You can’t be taxed on your scholarship money,” Bamberg said.
A very similar bill was signed into law in California last year. On a special episode of LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Gov. Gavin Newson signed the bill into law. The California bill will go into effect in 2023.
Prior to the bill becoming law, Newsome received a letter from the NCAA, according to the LA Times.
“If the bill becomes law and California’s 58 NCAA schools are compelled to allow an unrestricted name, image and likeness scheme, it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics and, because it gives those schools an unfair recruiting advantage, would result in them eventually being unable to compete in NCAA competitions,” the letter said, according to the LA Times.
Bamberg said he isn’t expecting much pushback from his colleagues, but he is expecting a response from the NCAA about his bill.
“I would anticipate what they’ve done before and come out against it. But, they have said that they acknowledge that their rules need to be looked at and changed with regards to player names and likenesses,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg said the bill will move forward no matter what the NCAA says.
Bamberg sponsored a previous bill that would compensate athletes, but he said the bill did not pass because it was very complicated and only involved certain schools.
He said his current bill is very simple because it applies to an individual’s intellectual property rights.
“Nobody can reasonably take issue with a person being able to get compensated off of who they are,” Bamberg said. “That’s everybody’s right, and everybody does it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.