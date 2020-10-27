Bamberg facing House 90 challenger

“I would encourage them not to just go off of what I say, but look at what I have done for the area, whether it be the ER, or whether it be the fact that Denmark-Olar, after all this time, has finally got their beautiful new K-12 facility.

“When Bamberg lost its only grocery store, I was there to help fix that. I will continue to be here to not just work on things to make it better, but also to fight to fix the random occurrences that happen here. There’s always going to be something that comes up,” Bamberg said.

He continued, “I’ve been a rep who has never run from uncomfortable political discussions. I’ve stood by the area, I’ve stood by the people in this area. I’ll continue to do that. If they would be so obliged to allow me to remain as their rep, they can expect nothing but my absolute best.

“I would just ask that they trust me that if I ever got to the point where I feel that I’m not adequately able to represent the people that I owe a duty to, I’ll be the first to tell them. They won’t have to wait until some bad stuff happens.”

Bamberg said the House District 90 seat does not belong to him, but the people he represents.