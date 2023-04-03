The Bamberg municipal elections will be held Tuesday, April 4.

Only registered voters who live within the city limits of Bamberg can vote in the election.

The following four offices are up for election: City Council districts 1, 2 and 3 and public works commissioner.

The following candidates filed for the seats: Alan Sunday, City Council District 1; Mack Staley, City Council District 2; Lisa Peay and Corey L. Ramsey, City Council District 3; and Bo Griffin and John Taylor, Bamberg commissioner of public works.

Peay withdrew from the city council race, but it was too late to remove her name from the ballot, according to Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Athena Moorer.

Voters will go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters in the North Bamberg precinct will vote at the Bamberg Civic Center, located at 2477 Main Highway in Bamberg. Voters in the South Bamberg precinct will vote at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building, located 847 Calhoun St.

Votes will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building, located at 847 Calhoun St. in Bamberg.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

⦁ S.C. driver’s license

⦁ S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

⦁ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo

⦁ Federal military ID

⦁ U.S. passport

⦁ Weapons permit