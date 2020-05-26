Bamberg-Ehrhardt graduation Friday
0 comments

Bamberg-Ehrhardt graduation Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School’s graduation will be held Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at Leon Maxwell Stadium. Admission is by ticket only.

This year’s valedictorian is James Garrett Ulmer. The son of Wesley and Karissa Ulmer, he plans to attend Clemson University to major in animal and veterinary science.

The salutatorian is Joanna Amanda Wallen. The daughter of Nicholas and Mary Wallen, she plans to attend Charleston Southern University to major in kinesiology.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News