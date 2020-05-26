Bamberg-Ehrhardt graduation Friday

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School’s graduation will be held Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at Leon Maxwell Stadium. Admission is by ticket only.
This year’s valedictorian is James Garrett Ulmer. The son of Wesley and Karissa Ulmer, he plans to attend Clemson University to major in animal and veterinary science.
The salutatorian is Joanna Amanda Wallen. The daughter of Nicholas and Mary Wallen, she plans to attend Charleston Southern University to major in kinesiology.
