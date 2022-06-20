 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bamberg DMV office reopens Tuesday

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bamberg is scheduled to reopen Tuesday after being closed for nearly a week due staffing shortages.

The office at 341 Lacey St. is expected to open at 8:30 a.m. It has been closed since June 15.

SCDMV Chief of Strategic Communications and Community Affairs Kyle McGahee apologized for the inconvenience, which was caused by several employees being out due to illness.

“The SCDMV always exercises caution to ensure that employees and customers maintain their health and safety,” McGahee said.

Available employees from that office were temporarily relocated to nearby offices to ensure efficient customer service at those offices, he said.

The most up-to-date information on services and office hours is posted on the official SCDMV website: scdmvonline.com.

