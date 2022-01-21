Bamberg Dixie Youth team now county ambassadors

Bamberg County Council recognized the Bamberg Major Dixie Youth baseball team for their accomplishment of winning the state tournament and representing South Carolina at the Dixie Youth Division 2 Baseball World Series.

“It’s an honor and privilege to recognize this talented group of young citizens who have been great ambassadors for our county,” council Vice Chair Dr. Jonathan Goodman said.

Goodman sponsored a resolution that was unanimously approved by council. A longtime educator and children’s advocate, Goodman expressed gratitude to the parents and families in attendance.

“Thank you for believing in them, encouraging them and getting them to practice every day,” Goodman said. “I believe in the power of young people, and more importantly, I believe that this is just the beginning of many successes for all of you. Bamberg County is looking forward to seeing the great things you will accomplish. You have made us proud.”

The Bamberg all-stars won the state tournament by defeating St. George in the final of the tournament played in Orangeburg. They traveled to Laurel, Miss., where they finished third overall and Jason Youmans won the Home Run Derby.

“This was a great group of kids to coach this year,” Bryan Ayer said. “They had an incredible season. They all have bright futures ahead of them because of the determination, hard work and discipline they all possess. Proud is an understatement.”

Players and coaches were presented with medals and certificates designating them as official ambassadors of Bamberg County. Ayer received a framed copy of the signed resolution on behalf of the team.

