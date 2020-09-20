Bamberg County's mask rules extended

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County's mask ordinance will continue for two more months.

Council unanimously approved the continuation of the ordinance during a Bamberg County Council meeting on Sept. 14.

County leaders first approved an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings on July 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance requires individuals in unincorporated areas to wear masks or face coverings in food service and retail establishments starting Sept. 15.

The ordinance will last for 60 days unless revoked at an earlier date.

A mask ordinance in municipalities such as Bamberg and Denmark is up to councils in the cities and towns.

"Since our last meeting, the City of Denmark and the City of Bamberg passed mask ordinances. They have done that. Ehrhardt did not and Olar did not," County Administrator Joey Preston said.

Preston said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the county has been following a "steadily rising trend," totaling 553 as of Sept. 13, along with 33 deaths since that date.

He said there had been 104 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths in the county since the council's last meeting.