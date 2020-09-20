Bamberg County's mask rules extended

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County's mask ordinance will continue for two more months.
Council unanimously approved the continuation of the ordinance during a Bamberg County Council meeting on Sept. 14.
County leaders first approved an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings on July 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ordinance requires individuals in unincorporated areas to wear masks or face coverings in food service and retail establishments starting Sept. 15.
The ordinance will last for 60 days unless revoked at an earlier date.
Tobul Accumulators closing Bamberg plant; despite setbacks, official says ‘project activity is good’
A mask ordinance in municipalities such as Bamberg and Denmark is up to councils in the cities and towns.
"Since our last meeting, the City of Denmark and the City of Bamberg passed mask ordinances. They have done that. Ehrhardt did not and Olar did not," County Administrator Joey Preston said.
Preston said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the county has been following a "steadily rising trend," totaling 553 as of Sept. 13, along with 33 deaths since that date.
He said there had been 104 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths in the county since the council's last meeting.
"People are wearing masks, and we're doing what we can do in order to try to ask them to do that as much as we possibly can," Preston said.
With Councilman Clint Carter opposed, the council also approved an ordinance declaring a state of emergency in Bamberg County in response to the public safety and health threat of the coronavirus.
In other matters, council welcomed new jobs and capital investment into the area with third and final reading approval of an ordinance authorizing a fee agreement between the county and Phoenix Specialty. No one provided comments during a required public hearing on the matter.
Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. has announced that it’s expanding its Bamberg County operations. The company is planning to invest more than $5.5 million and create 35 new jobs over the next three years. The expansion is expected to be complete by 2022.
During the meeting, the council also gave final third reading approval to an ordinance to amend master agreement for the establishment of the Quad-County Industrial Park between Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties to include additional property in Bamberg County. No one provide comments during a required public hearing on the matter.
Also during the meeting, the council gave final third reading approval to adopt its amended comprehensive plan. No one provided comments during a required public hearing on the matter.
New school welcomed as investment in students; Bamberg District 2 holds ribbon-cutting for pre-K-12 facility
Emory Langston, community development manager at the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, said, following the meeting, that the comprehensive plan addresses the enhancement of nine elements, including population, economic development, natural resources, cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation and priority investment.
"Our staff updated the entirety of plan working with the Bamberg County Planning Commission and Bamberg County staff. Each element was reviewed and updated with considerations ... specific to that element for the county. At the end of each element, there is a list of identified needs and strategies," Langston said.
In other business, County Treasurer Alice Johnson provided the July financial report, stating that county income stood at $234,474.72, with expenses coming in at $1,131,096.36, leaving a negative balance of $896,621.64.
Johnson said the county's bank balance at the end of June was $402,850.78, which resulted in the county having a reduction in its negative balance of $493,700.86 as of July 31.
The county's large expenses were due in part to the county having three payroll periods in the month of July, Johnson said.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas stated in his report that the general fund generated $547,336 in year-to-date revenues as of the end of July. Expenditures stood at $582,550, leaving a negative balance of $35,214.
He said all departments continued to operate within their expected budgetary bounds.
County Controller Gina Smith said the county is still seeking to be reimbursed by the state for expenditures made in addressing the coronavirus, including payment for personal protective equipment.
"Bamberg County has applied for $87,338. Keep in mind that was just for the period of April, May and June. That's all they're allowing us to apply for now. ... I haven't received any further feedback ... but we've got sitting out there $87,338 which, honestly, I expect us to get. I just don't know when," Smith said.
Preston also reported during the meeting that the county is working with the City of Denmark in applying for a Community Development Block Grant to purchase a new pumper tanker. The tanker would serve not only Denmark, but Govan and unincorporated areas northwest of the county.
The administrator said a new fire substation in the Rivers Bridge community of Bamberg County should be complete by November.
In his report, Preston also encouraged Bamberg County residents to complete the U.S. 2020 Census because counting is going to end Sept. 30. Only 48.4% of county households have completed the census.
"The surveyors are out there now going door-to-door," he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
