Bamberg County watchdog group begins petition to repeal budget

"Any initiated ordinance may be submitted to the council by a petition signed by qualified electors of the county equal in number to at least 15% of the qualified electors of the county," the law continues.

Rhodes said the law specifically exempts electors from being able to petition for a repeal of an ordinance if the ordinance is related to the appropriation of money or the levy of taxes as mentioned in the code. He noted that is what a county budget does.

Section 1220 of Article 13 states, "Electors may petition for repeal of certain ordinances within 60 days of enactment by council of any ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds, notes or other evidence of debt the repayment of which requires a pledge of the full faith and credit of the county ... signed by qualified electors of the county equal in number to at least 15% of the qualified electors of the county."

Rhodes noted the law specifically states appeals may be issued for bond ordinances.

"A county budget is not a bond ordinance," Rhodes said, noting in his reading the citizens do not have the legal standing to repeal the budget.

Rhodes did say the county council can go back and amend the budget to last year's budget by putting in a continuing resolution but that would be done at county council's discretion.