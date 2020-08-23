Bamberg County urges residents to complete census

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced that the U.S. Census Bureau will stop data collection for the 2020 Census on Sept. 30, 2020, a month earlier than the previously announced Oct. 31 deadline. This shortened time frame will negatively impact the accurate counting of historically underrepresented groups such as minorities and rural residents. With fewer than 50% of Bamberg County households responding to the 2020 Census, it is imperative that the county response rate accurately reflect the county’s population to ensure the county receives its share of federal funding.

The U.S. Census is conducted every 10 years to determine federal funding amounts for schools, health care facilities, roads, broadband infrastructure, and other needs that are essential to the community. To ensure that Bamberg County receives its fair share of federal funds, it is crucial that the 2020 Census count includes every member of the community.

It has never been easier to respond to the U.S. Census. The response takes only a few moments and can be completed via smartphone or computer at 2020census.gov. Forms have been mailed to every household, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forms have been sent to post office boxes as well. It is not too late to return household forms by mail. Lastly, it is possible to complete the questionnaire by calling 844-330-2020.