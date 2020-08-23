Bamberg County urges residents to complete census

BAMBERG – U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced that the U.S. Census Bureau will stop data collection for the 2020 Census on Sept. 30, 2020, a month earlier than the previously announced Oct. 31 deadline. This shortened time frame will negatively impact the accurate counting of historically underrepresented groups such as minorities and rural residents. With fewer than 50% of Bamberg County households responding to the 2020 Census, it is imperative that the county response rate accurately reflect the county’s population to ensure the county receives its share of federal funding.
The U.S. Census is conducted every 10 years to determine federal funding amounts for schools, health care facilities, roads, broadband infrastructure, and other needs that are essential to the community. To ensure that Bamberg County receives its fair share of federal funds, it is crucial that the 2020 Census count includes every member of the community.
It has never been easier to respond to the U.S. Census. The response takes only a few moments and can be completed via smartphone or computer at 2020census.gov. Forms have been mailed to every household, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forms have been sent to post office boxes as well. It is not too late to return household forms by mail. Lastly, it is possible to complete the questionnaire by calling 844-330-2020.
“An accurate county of Bamberg County Citizens in the 2020 U.S. Census is critical to ensure our county receives the federal funding that supports our schools, roads, healthcare and other vital services,” said Larry Haynes, Bamberg County Council vice chairman. “With less than 50% of Bamberg County responding to the census so far, now is the time to be sure you, your family, and your friends be counted.”
All census information is confidential, no information about respondent’s social security number or financial information is requested. It is important to the future of Bamberg County the county’s population is accurately represented in the 2020 Census.
