Bamberg County: Two Democrats running for auditor

Two Democrats are running for Bamberg County auditor.

Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner will be facing political newcomer Gale H. Black in the June 14 Democratic primary.

No Republican filed for the position.

Verner

A native and resident of Bamberg, Verner reflected on her past four years as auditor.

“I find it truly inspiring to continue representing the citizens of Bamberg County in a manner that is built on honesty and efficiency,” Verner said. “As a lifelong resident, my ‘democratic values’ are embedded in my foundation as a public servant.”

“Since being elected, I developed an impeccable staff that is only getting better every day,” Verner continued. “The learning curve was critical as we continued to improve our processes even during the COVID pandemic when our office remained open.”

Verner also said she has made it a priority to focus on customer service.

“Our goal is to provide quality service 100% of the time, a benchmark I take very seriously,” Verner said. “Furthermore, keeping our citizens informed is another milestone I’ve enhanced by visiting churches, special functions and schools, seeking to keep our citizens informed of changes to their taxes.”

“Experience has revealed that I will continue to look for every available deduction for our remarkable and hardworking citizens,” Verner said.

Verner said as a Christian woman, she strives to be a woman of integrity.

“The cornerstones of my leadership are faith and empowering a well-trained, professional staff that’s poised to continue bringing forth the absolute best customer service in the state,” Verner said.

After graduating from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, Verner obtained an associates degree in computer data processing from Denmark Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Voorhees College (now university), and a master’s in creative arts and learning from Lesley University.

After 28 years of service with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, where she primarily worked with children and families, Verner retired from the agency.

Upon her retirement, Verner continued to assist displaced children in foster care programs.

As a “lifelong Democrat,” Verner volunteered and supported several campaigns, including that of the late Bamberg County Council member Alzena Robinson, her sister.

“I am often reminded of her motto that ‘Everybody can do something,’” Verner said.

Verner is married to Michael and they have eight children.

She is lifelong member at Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church.

When she is not busy working, Verner says she enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

“With your prayers, support and your vote, together we can continue to make Bamberg County a great place to live, work and play,” she said.

Black

Black says her priorities are, “putting our citizens first and ensuring that they have a great customer service experience when they visit the auditor’s office.”

Her main goal is, “to do the best we can to accommodate every citizen of Bamberg County as well as do our best to answer any questions, comments and/or concerns they may have, but most importantly, to make sure that all taxpayers are taxed equally and accurately.”

Black said customer service has always been important to her.

She plans, “to be available and to make sure that the needs of our citizens (are) accommodated every working business day from opening to closing.”

Black cited her experience in the Bamberg County tax office, as well as in accounting and finance, as making her right for the position.

She has served as a tax clerk in the county auditor’s and treasurer’s offices and an accountant in the county's delinquent tax department.

“I have learned the flow of the tax process,” Black said. “I believe that this knowledge will allow me to better assist with many aspects of the tax process. Therefore, I know that I will be a great asset to the citizens of Bamberg County.”

Black also spent 14 years at the Bamberg County Hospital, with the last seven of those years as a budget analyst in the hospital's finance department.

She also worked at Tobul Accumulator/Freudenberg for nearly four years in accounts receivable and in the Bamberg County Office on Aging's finance and human resource departments.

“I am a hands-on person, and I have a desire to learn as much as possible whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Black said.

The Orangeburg native received her GED while attending Denmark Technical College in 1997-98 and graduated from Denmark Tech in 2000 with an associates degree in business.

Black attended Advantage College, receiving her bachelor’s degree in practical theology in 2017.

Black is currently taking online studies at Liberty University with plans to graduate in the fall with a degree in business administration.

Outside of her political aspirations, Black is a member of Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bamberg.

She serves in the Sunday school department as the teacher for the teens, and also serves as the church's missions director. She is also a minister in the International Pentecostal Church as of 2018.

Black served on mission teams in Jamaica in 2012 and the Dominican Republic in 2014.

She is married to Jeff and they have seven children between them. Together they have 20 grandchildren.

During her spare time, Black enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as traveling, spending time at the beach, fishing, crafting, working in her yard, music and singing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.