BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council has approved a land transfer to allow a new industry to locate in the old Masonite property in Denmark.
The Locust Street property is being transferred to the SouthernCarolina Alliance.
“The property is 41.15 acres of the old Masonite property that is being transferred to the SCA to be transferred to Pegasus Home Fashions in return for them investing in Bamberg County and creating new jobs,” County Administrator Joey Preston said in an email.
County Council gave the transfer final, third reading approval during a special called meeting on Dec. 30.
Pegasus Home Fashions, a New Jersey maker of bedding and home products, is investing $1.1 million and bringing 113 jobs to Bamberg County.
Also during the meeting, longtime Sheriff Ed Darnell, who has served the county since 1978, was honored. Council approved naming the law enforcement wing of the renovated hospital building the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.
Darnell, 83, is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest serving sheriff in the United States.
“My career has exactly been what I wanted to do. I do appreciate this very much. It has been a long career which I have thoroughly enjoyed,” Darnell said.
The sheriff was flanked by several members of his family, including his wife, June; his son, Tommy; his nephew, Bobby, and his identical twin brother, Buddy, who served as a longtime police chief in Barnwell before his retirement.
Several others attended the meeting, including state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg; State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and current and retired sheriffs from many other counties, including Charleston, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Calhoun and Allendale.
During the special meeting, council members shared their memories of Darnell and how much they appreciated his service.
“You’ve always had integrity. You’ve always done what’s right,” Council Chairman Trent Kinard said.
Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said, “It has been and always will be great to see you. He showed me and taught me a different side of law enforcement. Thank you for teaching me how to be kind to people.”
Councilman Joe Guess Jr. said, “I just want to thank you so much for your service. Ed invented community policing before it became a thing.”
A portrait of Darnell was also unveiled. The portrait will be placed in the entrance of the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.
The $3.8 million county law enforcement and health and human services complex is among the 10 projects to be funded through a second round of the capital projects sales tax. Voters approved it in November 2018.
The county previously announced the receipt of a $250,000 grant from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to help with the first phase of the complex’s development.
“No match was required,” Preston said. More funds will be sought to complete the project.
“The voters approved the referendum in 2018 for phase one for $3.8 million to go towards a law enforcement center and health and human services complex. That is the maximum amount that will be spent from the capital project sales tax program, plus any grants that we can obtain between now and the time we complete phase one,” the administrator said.
With the receipt of the DHEC grant, $4,050,000 has been designated to go toward the first phase, he said.
“We will take that money as far as we can go: law enforcement center first, health department second, DSS third. Once the project goes to bid in phases, I can answer what will have to be included in phase two and how and if it is to be completed,” Preston said.
After the voters approved the sales tax referendum in November 2018, the county could borrow money to start the various projects and repay the debt with the sales tax proceeds.
Preston said, “Once the referendum was passed, the county was authorized to issue up to $3.8 million in a bond(s).
“The county choose not to get the full $3.8 million at one time, but to only issue a bond anticipation note in the amount of $1.6 million to get the project underway to, for example, pay for demolition and hazardous materials removal, new roof, and to start the law enforcement center part and health department.”
The administrator added, “Once the $1.6 million is spent, then the balance for the project will be issued along with money for the other projects. Projects are started on based on the priority list as approved by the referendum.”
