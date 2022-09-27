Bamberg County to host fire truck dedication

Bamberg County Fire Services will host a dedication and blessing ceremony for the county’s newest fire pumper tanker on Friday.

The county government purchased a new fire truck for the Hunter’s Chapel Fire Department to replace a pumper that was built more than four decades ago.

“Most of Bamberg County’s fire departments are completely volunteer,” said Larry Haynes, a member of the Bamberg County Council. “In volunteer firefighting, there is no pay, no compensation and no expectation of reward, but simply men and women who have demonstrated that service is always above self.

“And in sincere appreciation of their selfless service, the Bamberg County Council prioritized investments in public safety so that our first responders have the safest and most reliable equipment to perform their duties.”

According to Bamberg County Fire Service Coordinator Paul Eubanks, a lot has changed in the last four decades, including the efficiency of the fire trucks themselves.

“This unit is going into service to replace a pumper that was built in 1981 and purchased used by Bamberg County around 1992 – a 41-year-old vehicle that is past its safe service life by more than ten years. Our volunteer firefighters need and deserve to have modern equipment that is reliable and helps them get their job done quickly and safely. And I would like to express my gratitude to Wade Godfrey with Safe Industries and the talented craftsmen at FES for building this unit to meet our needs for decades to come,” Eubanks said.

The new fire engine combines the features of a pumper and a tanker and will be able to serve in both rolls. Features incorporated into new fire apparatus make them safer to operate and far more efficient.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston echoed those sentiments, saying, “Bamberg County government appreciates the hard work of our financial management team, community stakeholders and members of the county council who allowed Bamberg County fire services to purchase this important, life-saving equipment that otherwise would not be possible.

“We encourage the public to join us in this dedication ceremony and blessing of the new vehicle before it's employed to serve and protect our community.”

The fire truck dedication and blessing ceremony will be held on at 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex at 1234 North Street, Bamberg. The event is free and open to the public.